Dinosaur tourism hub wins at Regional Architecture Awards

Muttaburra’s brand new Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre has been recognised as the J W Wilson Award for Building of the Year Central Queensland.

A part of the world-class dinosaur trail, the centre was designed by Brain Hooper Archiect and recognised for its unique design.

It is an outdoor museum that showcases the history of one of the most significant fossilised dinosaur skeletons found in Australia—the Muttaburrasaurus, named after the town’s sake.

According to judges, the centre is a self-guided facility that offers scientific and historical information about the dinosaur and its discovery to Central Queensland visitors.

“Striking gabion walls made from local stone create a dynamic relationship between the building and the surrounding landscape.

“The roof is a lightweight, floating orb structure that invites natural daylight and ventilation into the space.

“The centrepiece of the tourist attraction is a striking replica of the Muttaburrasaurus, cutting a dramatic profile when the sun sets.”

“This incredibly successful structure connects a prehistoric past and the desert landscape to the rural town setting,” the jury said.

“Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre adds a layer of community pride to Muttaburra and is an important addition to the Queensland Dinosaur Trail.”

The building also received commendations for Public Architecture and Sustainable Architecture.