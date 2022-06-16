Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visits to Longreach

Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc.

This year, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

The recent celebrations and tributes from all around the world for this momentous occasion reminded us of the Queen’s two visits to Longreach.

Queen Elizabeth was the first, and to date, the only reigning British monarch to visit Australia.

Since her first visit in 1954, she has visited Australia fifteen more times.

It is remarkable to think that she has twice visited our small town of Longreach.

Her first visit was in 1970 and her second in 1988.

In 1970, the Queen was in Australia for the opening of the Sydney Opera House.

On 15 April 1970, she travelled to Longreach to help commemorate the 50th anniversary of Qantas.

It is said this visit gave the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, their first real glimpse of western Queensland.

It was reported in The Australian Women’s Weekly that “About 4000 children will be brought to the town from neighbouring shires for the royal visit.

“Some of them will be flown in.”

The town’s population did indeed swell by quite a few thousand people.

Onlookers were given Union Jack flags to wave as the royal party made their way from the airport to Edkins Park.

The Longreach Town Band played the Queen’s favourite tune, “Greensleeves”, and got a nod of approval from Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip each planted a tree in Longreach that day.

The plaques that were placed at the foot of each tree are still there today although few people notice them.

The royal couple was then driven to Camden Park in a Rolls Royce to attend a meticulously planned buffet luncheon where the guest list was limited to 100.

Lady Vivienne Walker did most of the cooking herself for the lunch.

She was well used to entertaining and often catered for a hundred or more dinner guests at their Santa Gertrudis cattle sales.

It is reported that while sitting on the verandah at Camden Park, the Queen remarked, “where else in the world can you stand in a landscape and see 360 degrees right around and see nothing man-made?”

Australia’s bicentennial year in 1988 saw the Queen and Prince Philip return to Longreach for the opening of the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre on 29 April.

It was a whirlwind visit, lasting just over 80 minutes.

Dignitaries attending the Opening included Prime Minister Bob Hawke, Queensland Premier Mike Ahern, Sir James Walker and Dame Mary Durack-Miller.

For the Queen’s 1988 visit, the Longreach Scouts, Guides, Cubs and Brownies were asked to undertake special duties and practised their protocols for months.

The Longreach Town Band had also rehearsed for months.

It was devastating when our fine, loyal band was replaced by an imported military band as the town band was deemed inadequate for the Queen.

The Longreach Leader reported that around 20,000 people attended the opening – more than five times the population of Longreach – many travelling from far and wide.

Longreach only had about 30 motel rooms back then which were completely booked out.

Many visitors had to bring their swags and tents and camp out for the occasion.

After the visit, one local remarked that they had never seen so many hats raised to “God Save the Queen”.

Of course, there were many differing opinions about the Queen’s visits to the town.

All in all, though, each time Her Majesty visited Longreach, they were successful visits.

Her visits helped boost spirits, particularly in 1970 when the region was going through a terrible drought.

Most folks agreed that such visits were days to be a part of and days to be remembered.

The volunteers of the Longreach Archival And Historical Research Group Inc. have used all reasonable endeavours to ensure this information is as accurate as possible.

It gives no warranty or guarantee that the information is accurate, complete, current, or fit for any use whatsoever.

Please let us know if any of the information may be inaccurate.

This article is proudly sponsored by Smith Bros., Longreach.