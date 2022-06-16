Longreach and Central West Community Billboard

Friday, 17 June

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9.30am

Head Yakka Community Conversations – Alpha

Winton Laughing Lounge

Location: Shire Hall

Time: 6pm

Saturday, 18 June

Sheryl Wilson Charity Fun Day

Charity Golf Day in memory of Sheryl Wilson. Fun golf day, raffles and auction. All funds to be donated to RFDS and Alpha Hospital Auxiliary.

Location: Alpha Golf Club

Time: 11am

Barrels 4 A Cause – Ronelle Lahey Memorial

Bar until late. Full canteen. Meat tray raffles. Monday boards. Monday raised donated to Cancer Council Queensland.

Location: Jericho Showground

Time: 7pm

QCWA Meeting

We are an active community of women who, together, improve the lives of people living in regional, rural and remote Queensland.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 3pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 19 June

Muttaburra Golf Club

Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.

Location: Muttaburra Golf Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 20 June

The Science of Tiny Things: Bugs, Bacteria and Corals

Come to hear from scientists about their research and why science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills are so important for the future.

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 5.30pm

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Outback Writers Festival Launch

You are cordially invited to attend thefestival, being held this year at the Waltzing Matilda Centre.

Location: Waltzing Matilda Centre

Time: Monday to Wednesday.

Tuesday, 21 June

Longreach Senior Rugby League Club

Longreach Senior Rugby League training.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 22 June

Barcaldine Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time: 9.30am

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Dance Lessons — Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 23 June

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am