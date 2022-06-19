Kennedy reigns supreme

Peter Thurecht; Our Lady's Catholic School

On a very cold and breezy morning the parents, students and staff of Our Lady’s braved the conditions for their annual athletics carnival.

It was a day filled with fun and high emphasis was placed on participation.

The day began with a magnificent Opening Ceremony that would rival any Olympic Games.

The Kennedy House walked down the running track in their bright yellow outfits performing to “I’m Still Standing”.

Not to be out done, Thomson House marched proudly, full of spirit, in their impressive blue outfits to “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. One onlooker said, “It was an amazing spectacle!” and “A great way to start a carnival!”

Throughout the day all students participated with great sportsmanship and a ‘give it a go’ attitude.

Events included sprints, high jump, long jump and shot put. The parent support across the day was fabulous!

Highlights of the day were the sibling race for those under prep age, one student showing great compassion and offering his second-place ribbon to a child who had fallen over in the race and the relays between staff, students, and parents.

The eventual winners on the day were the Kennedy House!!! Congratulations to all our students and Age Champions. Special thanks goes to Longreach Little Athletics for supporting us on the day.