Wellshot wins big

Michael R Williams

The well-known Wellshot Hotel has been awarded the Keno Community and Achievement award at the Queensland Hotels Association Awards night.

Owner Tracy Hatch said she was proud of the hard work her team had put in for the award.

“You can’t do it alone obviously, you have to have a good team behind you,” she said.

“I guess it’s just about community—a place where people can come, extending yourself to sponsor teams and clubs.

“We sponsor teams and clubs, if someone’s in need we can organise things for them.

“We have a darts competition which raises money for community groups every Wednesday night.”

Ms Hatch said the award was good exposure for the town of Ilfracombe.

“It may entice people to our region and expose people to the outback,” she said.

“We just hope to continue to do what we’ve always done—if you love something you’ll just keep on doing it.”