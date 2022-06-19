Tower to be named after Pat Ogden

Michael R Williams

The soon-to-be-opened Globe Tower has been given an official name which commemorates the history of the building it extends from.

In a recent council meeting, the Barcaldine Regional Council voted to name the tower, the Pat Ogden tower—after a former council member, community legend, and political stalwart.

Mr Ogden’s daughter Patrice Horman said she and her family have been humbled by the decision, as would have her father been as well.

“Dad was in the pub for 41 years,” she said.

“And his heart was always in Barcaldine and the community of Barcaldine.

“Being in the Globe [formerly a hotel] he had connections to a lot of people including political leaders, and he was able to help a lot of people keep their jobs that way.”

Son-in-law Garry Bettiens said Pat Ogden was a community man through and through.

“He would do anything for the community, the Tree of Knowledge monument wouldn’t be here without Pat and his connections,” he said.

“He’s influenced a lot of people, not only in the central west but the whole of the country.

“His following among political leaders was phenomenal—people we don’t even know about.”

Ms Horman said she and her family have loved the way council have handled the Globe Hotel and the tower.

“This extension has been blended quite well,” she said.

“I think they’ve made a great effort to preserve the living history of the globe.”