Northwest soccer trials

The Central West Soccer side attended the North West trials in Mt Isa last weekend.

Many of the kids in the side had never played an official game of soccer before, however, after some intense coaching from James and Anthea Smith, the kids were excited and ready to take on the experienced players from Mt Isa and surrounds.

Training and games took place over five hours and in the end, four students made it through to the North West side.

Zac Burger (keeper), Jimmy Cowley and Billy Butt made the starting side with Billy Cowley selected as a shadow player.

Coach James Smith couldn’t have been happier with the player’s efforts, “they all played really well and showed great energy over the whole trials.”

“The North-West players were older and more experienced, however, our kids didn’t take a step back, and it is great to have a Central West side playing soccer again after a few years without one,” he said.

The North West side will travel to Brisbane at the end of July for the State Championships.