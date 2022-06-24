Q&A with Nadish Kariyawasam

How did you end up in Longreach?

This was late 2016. I was living in Hobart and had no plans of leaving Tasmania for the next decade (was happy with my life and job there).

One of my close friends from Hobart took up a job in Longreach.

She knew I was searching for Health Informatics jobs at that time.

Just after she started, there was a job opening in Health Informatics and she sent an FB message (I was on vacation in Sri Lanka).

I had two days to write up the application and apply.

Did the interview and the rest is history.

Here I am after 5 ½ Years, and two jobs later.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Quite a few. Probably the best is:

Jobs, positions, and status are temporary.

Treat everyone with dignity and respect.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

I am an amateur photographer and love to take advantage of the amazing skies here.

I am particularly fond of photographing the stars, nebulae, distant galaxies and the Milky Way.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

I have a few: closer to home, Starlight’s and Lilly Lagoon.

Love Birdsville and flying over channel country as well.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

Personal: My two sons.

They are two totally different characters with unique talents – my wife and I love them dearly.

Professional: Versatility: Worked in different sectors and different levels – was able to excel in most.