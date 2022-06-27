Barcaldine Show Results

Barcaldine P. A. & H Society
HORSE RESULTS
Supreme Led Horse of the Show
Wayne & Lillian Neilson – Mystical Heart
Champion Pony of the Show
Kirby Girls – Diamond
Supreme Hack of the Show
Penny Anderson – Tucker
Champion Pony Hack
Amanda Compton – Casper
Champion Hack of the Show
Penny Anderson – Tucker
Champion Galloway of the Show
Mark Lavender – Sandalwoods Red & White
Chandler Memorial Sportsman Award
Sonia Schmidt
Juvenile Sportsman Award
Kelsey Kirby
CATTLE SECTION
Class 1 Weaner Steers under 300kg
1. T & K Gleeson – Springvale 2. R Adams – Stratford
Class 2 Weaner Heifers under 300kg
1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. C Windsor – Mellew
Class 3 Trade Steer 300-380kg
1. P & S Newton – Maranda 2. P & S Newton – Maranda
Class 4 Trade Heifer 300-380kg
1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. P & S Newton – Maranda
Class 5 Feeder Steer over 380kg
1. A & K Day – Jaccondoll 2. Chandler Pastoral – Kyneton
Class 6 Feeder Heifer over 380kg
1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. R & T Ham – Mac Downs
CHAMPION PEN OF STEERS
A & K Day – Jaccondoll
CHAMPION PEN OF HEIFERS
R & T Ham – Mac Downs
GRAND CHAMPION PEN
A & K Day – Jaccondoli
BEST LOCAL PEN
A & K Day – Jaccondoll
FLOCK EWE SECTION
Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes (Short Wool)
Notus Downs – Section 4, Class 7
Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes (Long Wool)
Springleigh – Section 3, Class 6
Champion Pen of Locally Bred Merino Ewes (Bob McGavin Memorial Trophy)
Clover Hills – Section 1, Class 1
Grand Champion Pen of Ewes
Springleigh – Section 3, Class 6
Aggregate Points Flock Ewe Section (Errol Ellem Memorial Trophy)
Springleigh
WOOL SECTION
Champion Flock Fleece
Dunraven
Res Champion Flock Fleece
Chandler Past Co
Flock Div Aggregate Trophy
Dunraven
Grand Champion Fleece of the Show
Dunraven
Res Grand Champion Fleece of the Show
Chandler Past Co
Champion Pair Fleeces
OMA
Classers Trophy
Jackie Garden