Barcaldine Show Results

Barcaldine P. A. & H Society

HORSE RESULTS

Supreme Led Horse of the Show

Wayne & Lillian Neilson – Mystical Heart

Champion Pony of the Show

Kirby Girls – Diamond

Supreme Hack of the Show

Penny Anderson – Tucker

Champion Pony Hack

Amanda Compton – Casper

Champion Hack of the Show

Penny Anderson – Tucker

Champion Galloway of the Show

Mark Lavender – Sandalwoods Red & White

Chandler Memorial Sportsman Award

Sonia Schmidt

Juvenile Sportsman Award

Kelsey Kirby

CATTLE SECTION

Class 1 Weaner Steers under 300kg

1. T & K Gleeson – Springvale 2. R Adams – Stratford

Class 2 Weaner Heifers under 300kg

1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. C Windsor – Mellew

Class 3 Trade Steer 300-380kg

1. P & S Newton – Maranda 2. P & S Newton – Maranda

Class 4 Trade Heifer 300-380kg

1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. P & S Newton – Maranda

Class 5 Feeder Steer over 380kg

1. A & K Day – Jaccondoll 2. Chandler Pastoral – Kyneton

Class 6 Feeder Heifer over 380kg

1. R & T Ham – Mac Downs 2. R & T Ham – Mac Downs

CHAMPION PEN OF STEERS

A & K Day – Jaccondoll

CHAMPION PEN OF HEIFERS

R & T Ham – Mac Downs

GRAND CHAMPION PEN

A & K Day – Jaccondoli

BEST LOCAL PEN

A & K Day – Jaccondoll

FLOCK EWE SECTION

Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes (Short Wool)

Notus Downs – Section 4, Class 7

Champion Pen of Flock Merino Ewes (Long Wool)

Springleigh – Section 3, Class 6

Champion Pen of Locally Bred Merino Ewes (Bob McGavin Memorial Trophy)

Clover Hills – Section 1, Class 1

Grand Champion Pen of Ewes

Springleigh – Section 3, Class 6

Aggregate Points Flock Ewe Section (Errol Ellem Memorial Trophy)

Springleigh

WOOL SECTION

Champion Flock Fleece

Dunraven

Res Champion Flock Fleece

Chandler Past Co

Flock Div Aggregate Trophy

Dunraven

Grand Champion Fleece of the Show

Dunraven

Res Grand Champion Fleece of the Show

Chandler Past Co

Champion Pair Fleeces

OMA

Classers Trophy

Jackie Garden