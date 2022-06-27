One year at the North Gregory

Michael R Williams

Chris and Irene Moore have now owned one of Winton’s most iconic pubs for over a year.

Irene was born into the famous Elliott family who was responsible for the world-renowned Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum, and now she is part-owner of another piece of essential Winton infrastructure.

The pair met in Townsville where they worked in retail for the Reject Shop, but on a brief visit to Winton for the opening of the Australian Age of Dinosaurs, Mrs Moore began to develop tears in her eyes—missing the town she grew up in.

“We then made the decision to move out to Winton to help out with the museum,” Mr Moore said.

“We then decided we wanted to go out on our own and we decided to move to Longreach.”

He and Irene would go on to manage the Target Country Store – which has since closed – and then spend a short stint at Prices Plus before eventually moving back to Winton to take on the North Gregory Hotel.

“We felt like we needed to make a name for ourselves,” Mr Moore said.

“My wife ended up working for Outback Aussie Tours with Smithy, and I spent a bit of time at the IGA and the Motor Inn and finished my tenure at Target.

“I said when I finished my time at Target, I didn’t want to work for anyone else after this, and I wanted to own my own business.”

The North Gregory fit perfectly with both of their needs.

“We were still a little bit teary-eyed because we were working so much in Longreach, and we didn’t really get a chance to come over to Winton as much as we’d like—and that was the idea behind coming out this way.”

Mr Moore said he and Irene’s extensive history in retail have been essential to their approach to running the North Gregory.

“I’ve always had a dream to own my own pub,” he said.

“Most of what I’ve done over the years, I did for a reason—I asked a lot of questions of people who I knew who were very business savvy and used their information.

“And built of who I would like to see how things go.”

Mr Moore was a trolly pusher when he was at the age of 17 and has since built his way up to become a store manager and now a business owner.

“I had a knack for turning bad things into good things,” he said.

“I started to think, where can I start to make myself some money rather than making everyone else money.”

Mr Moore said they want it to be a family-friendly pub.

“There’s a beautiful little beer garden out the back, you’ve got the stage and the little cafe,” Mr Moore said.

“The foyer still has an art deco style, there’s just so much potential.

“We’re hoping to provide more entertainment for locals.”

The North Gregory is draped in history, and Mr Moore hopes he and his wife have been able to capture that in its aesthetics.

“Waltzing Matilda was performed for the first time in the building,” he said.

“There were secret board meetings from Qantas—there’s just so much to know, we’re learning every day there’s bits and pieces of the building.”

Meanwhile, Irene Moore had grown up with the North Gregory as a part of her community.

She said it was surreal to now be owning the pub she used to know so well.

“And if we can make it good, then we’ll know we’ve done all right,” she said.