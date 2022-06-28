Junior Wallabies try out with locals

Prue Button; iButton Events

Last Thursday locals were treated to a fantastic Rugby Union Fun day at the Longreach Showgrounds to celebrate the Junior Wallabies being in town.

The junior Wallabies are the Australian under 20 Rugby Union players from all around – Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and everywhere in between.

31 players and nine staff travelled out to hold their training camp before their international Oceania Competition and were in the town for eight nights.

The afternoon started off with 7s games between Longreach State High School teams and Barcaldine State School.

For many of these players, it was their first game of rugby, yet many were impressed with the array of skills shown.

The Junior Wallabies formed a tunnel for local players to run through before the six games played.

Before the games, there was a rugby skills clinic run by the Junior Wallabies – about 90 kids came along to the clinic and the enthusiasm and energy from the Junior Wallabies was awesome.

At 5pm a mini touch competition kicked off.

Eight teams were nominated and each team was given three junior wallabies to add to their team.

Men, women and children made up the teams and got the chance to play with these elite sportsmen.

It was a knockout competition and Congratulations to Yippee Try Yay who won the grand final over Anytime Tryscorers.

A huge thank you to the Junior Wallabies for coming to Longreach and engaging in our community.

They had spent Tuesday at all four Longreach schools to run clinics.

Many of the boys from the Junior Wallabies said that the school visits and community afternoon were the highlight of their visit and enjoyed being part of our community.

Thank you to everyone who came along and supported it, as well as David Walker, Kailah Rogers & Courtney Horan for their reffing and assistance for the afternoon.