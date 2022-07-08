Just Scraped Through Again.

Bowls by Bones

Last Sunday we seen 40 bowlers turn up with four championship games and three social games.

In the Men’s Championship Fours which started at 10am, we had the team of Tony Barbeler, Jason Barbeler, Bub Barbeler, and Robbie Horsten up against the defending champs from 2021 in Darcy Browne, myself, Patrick Casey, and Peter Anderson.

Expected to be a close battle it proved to be that way.

Played over 25 ends the lead changed six times and was tied up four times.

The biggest lead-up to the 17th end was when Tony’s team lead by four shots at 14–10 after they scored four shots on that end.

Darcy’s team came back after scoring five shots over the next two ends to lead 15–14.

Tony’s team struck back and went out to the biggest margin in the whole game at 21–15 with three ends left to play.

Darcy’s team scored a two and a one on the next two ends to be three behind going into the last end.

Fortunately for them, and after some pressure bowls, they scored three shots on that end to send the game into a one-end shoot-out to see who progressed to the final.

On that end, an early draw bowl proved too hard to shift and Darcy’s team took the win by 22–21.

Darcy pulled out some vital shots during the game and was more than ably supported by Patrick and Casey who played great bowls at pivotal stages.

So after three-and-a-half hours of pressure bowls and with all the afternoon games already started they shifted rinks to play the final.

In that game, they were up against the strong team of Ray Harmsworth, Boof Cameron, Dave Ramage, and Russell Schofield.

This game started much like the last because after eight ends the lead had changed on each and every one of those ends.

Over the next eight ends, the lead changed twice and was tied up twice resulting in a score of 12–11 for Darcy’s team.

Ray’s team won four of the next six ends to be within one shot with the score at 17–16 to Darcy’s team.

The pressure was telling on all bowlers as it was coming down to crunch time with just three ends left.

All the other bowlers had finished their games and were watching on from the veranda, applauding some great bowls.

Darcy’s team took the score to 19-16 and scored another two shots on the penultimate end to hold a five-shot lead.

Scoring five to tie or six shots to win on one end is a hard task at the best of times but especially after three-and-a-half hours of pressure bowls.

Unfortunately for Ray, Boof, Dave, and Russ, it did prove too hard and they went down to Darcy, Tony, Patrick, and Peter by 23 shots to 16.

So the 2022 Men’s Fours Champions are Darcy Browne, Tony Emslie, Patrick Casey, and Peter Anderson.

Special mention must go to 86-year-old Patrick Casey who becomes the oldest club champion in the club’s history… beating his record from last year.

In the Ladies Triples Championship game, we saw Coral Williamson, Lorraine Barbeler, and Gail Butt up against Paula Brun, Dorrie Delaney, and Selena Hayward. Paula’s team got the better of the start of this game getting out to a 12–5 lead after a hard-fought eight ends.

Coral’s team stayed within striking distance and at 15–11 were right in it after 14 ends.

Paula’s team scored three shots on the 15th end to take an 18–11 lead.

Coral, Lorraine and Gail weren’t about to quit and fought back to be 16–19 down with two ends left.

The penultimate end proved decisive with some beautiful draw bowling and Paula used her last bowl to score three shots to go out to a six-shot lead with only the last end left.

As previously stated six shots to tie on one end is very hard, and unfortunately for Coral’s team they couldn’t manage it and so Paula, Dorrie and Selena took the win by 23 shots to 16.

They now take on the formidable team of Michelle McKewen, Cerise Woodfield, and young bowler Baileigh in the final.

The last championship game was between Bluey Beard and Terry Harris in a Men’s B Grade game.

Bluey got out to a four-shot lead early on and kept Terry at arm’s length until he increased the margin to 16–6.

Terry came back but at 14–19, Bluey hit a fine patch of form and scored nine shots in six ends to lead 28–15.

That gap proved too big to close and even though Terry had the best of the last 4 ends he went down by 31–20.