Hummingbirds wanderers

Neil Fisher

No matter where you live in Central Queensland there are a couple of spectacular flowering creepers that are just starting to become noticeable.

Places like the Jericho Drive-In or beside Foodworks in Tambo will have a very colourful display starting.

A few years ago during one of the joint military exercises at Shoalwater Bay, I received a very unusual phone call, from a US serviceman about a number of flowering plants seen around.

He had spent a good deal of his life in San Diego where a couple of our most spectacular flowering Creepers are also used to brighten the winter garden.

San Diego has a very similar climate to this region and most of the plants grown there are the same as here.

In fact, about a quarter of plant species found in San Diego nurseries is Australian native plants.

The two Creepers that had caught his eye as he called them were the Prince’s Vine and the Flame Vine.

These Creepers are a favourite to San Diego’s children as they attract the beautiful little Hummingbirds to the garden.

He told me that the number one requirement for a hummingbird garden is moving water, then rich nectar plants like the Prince’s Vine or the Flame Vine and finally a viewing spot to watch these little birds hover and dart from flower to flower sipping nectar.

He told me the classic hummingbird flowers are trumpet-shaped blossoms as Hummingbirds have long tongues that can easily reach nectar that is too deep for other animals to reach.

The Prince’s Vine or Ipomoea horsfalliae is sold in local nurseries under the same name but most gardeners would know this Creeper by the common name of the Cardinal Creeper.

The Flame Vine is sold as Pyrostegia venusta in San Diego, here in Queensland it is known as Pyrostegia ignea, or the Golden Trumpet Vine.

The Ipomoea horsfalliae or Cardinal Creeper is a Creeper that deserves to be planted in more Central Queensland gardens.

The Ipomoea is a fast-growing tropical Creeper for pergolas, growing along fences or walls or even as a trellis feature.

The dense lush tropical foliage of the Ipomoea forms a visible contrast to the Creeper’s trumpet flowers.

This winter bloomer will become submerged in ruby red to magenta-violet flowers.

This native to Jamaica in the western Caribbean requires a protected well drain position.

The Ipomoea has proven to tolerate small periods of dry weather but it will suffer in frosty conditions.

Ipomoea horsfalliae was introduced to the US by the Hawaiian prince Prince Kuhio and that is why the common name for the Ipomoea horsfalliae in the US is the Prince’s Vine.

In its natural environment, the Ipomoea needs the Hummingbirds to fertilise the seeds and this poses a problem here in Central Queensland.

All Ipomoea horsfalliae grown here are propagated by cuttings.

Also making a stunning display at the moment is the Pyrostegia ignea is one of the fastest-growing evergreen vines available to local gardeners and yet is far more manageable than many other slower-growing creepers available in the local nurseries.

With spectacular clusters of orange tubular flowers and its dense tropical green foliage, the Pyrostegia is perfect to add colour to a dull winter garden.

The Pyrostegia is a native of Southern Brazil, Northern Argentina and Paraguay and can be cultivated in most soil types, from heavy clays to sandy loam.

It requires minimal watering and can be correctly described as one of the better waterwise choices available.

I would always recommend pruning after flowering, as this will encourage more branching and even more flowers next year.

If you are growing this plant in a particularly frosty area, you will need to protect it from the frost, for example by positioning the plant along a protected fence area or wall.

CQ Gerbera Group

* Would like you to learn more about Gerberas?

* Would you like to start your own Gerbera collection?

* Like the Bauer Gerberas which are one of the most significant Gerbera hybrids ever sold in Australia.

These plants were developed in Bundaberg, by well-respected horticulturist Eric Bauer.

His plants were sold under the name Gerbera bauerii Noble Flora.

The flowers of these plants have been known to reach the size of saucers.

* In the last 20 years the Gerbera bauerii Noble Flora has almost disappeared from our gardens.

* Well the Central Queensland Gerbera Interest Group has been formed and would like to attract new members.

* To join head to their CQ Gerbera Group Facebook page.