New nurse graduates for Central West Health

Central West Hospital and Health Service

The second group of 15 new nursing graduates will start work with Central West Hospital and Health Service on 18 July.

They follow an initial group of 16 new graduates who joined the health service in February.

Central West Health Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Lyndal Cordaro said the total 2022 intake of new graduate nurses was a record for the health service.

“At 31, it’s the largest annual cohort of graduate nurses or midwives taken on by Central West Health since the formation of the hospital and health services in 2012,” she said.

She said the previous largest intake of nurses and midwives had been in 2018 when 13 joined the health service in February, followed by a further nine in the middle of that year.

Ms Cordaro said the 15 new July nursing graduates would be allocated four each to the Longreach and Blackall hospitals and the Barcaldine Multipurpose Health Service (MPHS) and three to the Winton MPHS.

“Graduates will work in the clinical areas of acute medical, surgical and emergency,’’ Ms Cordaro said.

“After six months at their initial location, they will then have the opportunity to work in another facility.

“Longreach will rotate with Winton, Blackall with Barcaldine and vice versa for the graduates at Winton and Barcaldine.

“They will be able to learn on the job and translate the skills they’ve learnt at university into better outcomes for patients across our region.’’

Ms Cordaro said Central West Health was being regarded as an increasingly attractive area for new registered nurses and midwives to launch their careers.

“We are very excited to welcome our new graduates as they began their careers,’’ she said.

“As a health service, we are committed to providing training opportunities for graduate nurses, as well as midwives.

“They are an important part of our team, and we value the contribution they will make.’’

Ms Cordaro said the 12-month graduate transition program for new nurses and midwives involved theoretical and practical assessments.

“Graduate nurses and midwives are provided support and mentorship by experienced staff to help make the transition from studying at university to life in the workforce,’’ she said.

“They have chosen a rewarding and fulfilling profession that provides many pathways for career development and is a fabulous way of serving the community in which we live.

“We hope their first year of practice in the Central West will open their eyes to the opportunities and diverse range of professional experiences available in our region and opt to continue their career with us in the future.’’