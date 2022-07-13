New role for Central West Health Chief Executive

Central West Hospital and Health Service

Central West Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Jane Hancock has accepted a permanent appointment as Chief Operating Officer for the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Prior to accepting the new appointment at Metro North, Ms Hancock had been on temporary secondment to the Department of Health since November last year.

During that time, she had been Queensland Health’s COVID Health System Response Lead.

This was a new and important position, in which she was responsible for providing system-wide leadership, support and coordination in relation to the COVID pandemic across all hospitals and health services in Queensland, as well as the Department of Health itself.

I would like to pay tribute to Jane for her leadership, dedication, and commitment to Central West Health and to all our communities during her period as Chief Executive from August 2016 until November last year.

During her time as Chief Executive, she was the driving force behind several significant Central West Health achievements.

These include the establishment of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Unit and the appointment of our first Executive Director of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health which is helping us drive improvements in the delivery of services to our First Nations communities and in aiding reconciliation and understanding.

She was also successful in securing funding and delivering on the new $20.11 million Blackall Hospital which we opened in November 2020, as well as other new facilities, such as the new Aramac and Boulia primary health centres, which opened in 2018 and 2019 respectively, a new dental hub at Barcaldine, the extensive upgrade of Longreach Hospital and a new primary health centre at Windorah on which work will start soon.

Another major achievement was the negotiation of a partnership agreement with Metro North Health which has provided ongoing support for Central West Health and truly integrates safety and quality as a pillar of our organisation’s culture and values.

Ms Hancock was instrumental in developing our comprehensive community engagement strategy which has strengthened our relations and partnerships with our diverse communities.

She also played a large part in helping develop and drive our highly successful COVID-19 vaccination program which started in March last year and has led to the Central West having amongst the highest vaccination rates in Queensland.

These are all remarkable achievements, and we will all miss her drive, dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to our health service and our communities.

To Jane, I extend the thanks and best wishes of the Board and of the communities of the Central West that she has cared for as she takes on this important new role.

I am pleased to announce that Mr Chris Sullivan, who is our Executive Director of Finance, Infrastructure and Support Services, will continue acting in the Chief Executive role until we appoint a permanent replacement.

Mr Sullivan has been in the Chief Executive position since March this year and has provided strong leadership over the past few months.

His steady hand, strong focus and commitment have seen us through some critical times and will continue to do so.