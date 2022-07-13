Q&A with Kym Webb

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

I applied for the Head Of Curriculum position at the high school in 2014 and was fortunate enough to gain this position.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I’ve received is “the universe loves a stubborn heart”

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

I’ve had to make some big changes to my lifestyle over the past year because I work six days in my small business. So now, in my spare time, I like

spending time at home and hanging out with my dogs.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

My favourite place is Longreach. I love our town. There’s always something going on—either in town or surrounding districts, which makes it a drawcard for family and friends to visit.

I am in awe and give gratitude to the entrepreneurs in our local community who work hard to create and encourage diverse cultural and social experiences throughout the year.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

Gosh! My greatest achievement !!!???

At the risk of sounding cliched, I think my greatest achievement is my relationship with my daughter. As a single parent, I worried how our lives were tracking at times and the negative impact it might have on her.

Now, I stand back and I’m proud of the: the kind, funny, independent, resilient and intelligent woman she has become.

She is my greatest achievement.