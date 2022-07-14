There can only be one winner

Bowls by Bones

Well, the 2022 Men’s Championship Singles has been run and won.

The two bowlers who fought their way through multiple rounds to contest the final were multiple times winners Ray Harmsworth and Brett (Darcy) Browne. Expected to be a real tussle, the match proved the pundits right with neither bowler wanting to give ground.

The game lasted for 37 ends before the winning bowler scored the necessary 31 shots to take the title.

Ray got the better of the start skipping out to an 8–2 lead after seven ends, but then the first of many twists happened.

Darcy clawed his way back and tied the game up at eight all after 11 ends.

He then gradually edged the gap out to 21–11, and, unfortunately for Ray, he got stuck on 11 shots for the next six ends.

Over those six ends, Darcy scored one’s and two’s and the score got out to 28-11 and he looked home and hosed with just three shots needed to win the title. Ray answered the challenge when he scored on the next seven ends getting to 21 shots while Darcy was stuck on 28.

Darcy managed to score one shot on the 34th end to go within two of the win.

Ray then played some beautiful draw bowls again to score two more shots to get within six with the score at 23–29.

However, Darcy got two shots on the next end to win the title for the second time.

So congratulations to Brett (Darcy) Browne our 2022 Men’s Singles Champion.

Although beaten, credit must also go to Ray who consistently reaches the final of this comp and it must be said, he wins more than he loses.

The standard of bowls was worthy of a state game, where at some ends, one could’ve thrown a handkerchief over the eight bowls.

In a Men’s B grade singles game on the rink next door, we had Bluey Beard taking on Ray Penny.

This game was to see who goes into the final, so it was a battle as well.

The lead in this game changed constantly until it was tied up at 11 all after 12 ends.

Bluey got his nose in front until Ray then scored 13 shots in 10 ends to get out to a 24–15 lead.

But Bluey fought back to get within five at 20–25 on the 27th end.

Ray stepped up again and drew some good bowls to score the required shots over the next three ends to win the game 31–20.

We also had some social games where we saw John Hawkes, Paula Brun, and Terry Harris beat Ian Grant, Pete Anderson, and Pat Downing by 31–8.

Another local game was George Kent, Jason Barbeler, and Bernie Gayler defeating Shawn Ryan, Russell Brooke, and Tony Emslie by 26–22.

It was good to see the number of visitors joining us for social bowls as well, with three couples extending their stay to coincide with Sunday bowls… now that’s dedication to bowls and fantastic to see.