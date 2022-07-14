Longreach Childcare Centre Expansion declared open, doubling capacity

Longreach Regional Council

Mayor Tony Rayner has officially opened the highly anticipated expansion to the Longreach Childcare Centre, in a ceremony on Thursday.

The expansion project has effectively doubled the capacity of the centre and was part-funded by the Australian Government.

The project consisted of renovations within the existing centre footprint, without the need to construct any new buildings.

The expansion of the babies and toddler’s rooms into the existing hallway and office space has increased the area of each room to accommodate a further 28 enrolments to Long Day Care services.

In addition to this, upgrades to bathrooms in the outside school hours care room have increased its capacity allowing more space in the kindy and pre-kindy rooms for future growth.

Mayor Tony Rayner said Childcare was one of the most important services delivered by Council.

“We think it’s one of the most important things we do” he explained.

“It is certainly one of the most important ways that Council supports the regional economy.

“It has such an impact on workforce participation and quality of life in our community.

“It’s really a jewel in the crown, playing a big role in attracting and retaining young families to our region.

“Council is proud of the Centre, and its staff, and will always support the provision of quality childcare at this facility.”

Construction commenced in January and the renovations were carried out by local company Kent Constructions.

Mayor Rayner said securing a local contractor to deliver the works was a good outcome.

“We’re glad we were able to secure a local builder to deliver this project, particularly considering how challenging it is to secure tradespeople at the moment,” he said.

“It means the project budget, including the commonwealth funding, will deliver the best value to our community and support our economy.

“They’ve also been great to work with for all our staff, children and families.”

The need to expand the centre was underlined last year when Central West Hospital and Health Service advised that a record number of births were due to take place at the Longreach Hospital in the next 12 months.

With no comparable child care service available in the community, Council is forecasting a higher than usual increase in demand will occur in the short term. This demand is projected to continue for at least 4-5 years, given many of these children are likely to require care until they commence Primary School.

Saving costs by cleverly maximising the existing space, the renovations have the potential to create up to 108 extra childcare places and support the employment of up to five additional roles in the medium to long term.

Cr Rayner praised Council staff for their work on the project.

“This whole project has been approached in a really innovative way,” he said.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this to get a great outcome for our community.

“Council is very lucky to have a great team led by Director of Community and Cultural Services Lisa Young, and Childcare Services Manager Johanna Webster.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the support and patience of all the children and families at the centre during construction.”

More information about the Longreach Childcare Centre is available by visiting longreach.qld.gov.au/childcare.