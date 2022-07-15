Opal fest returns

Michael R Williams

Despite a smaller turnout of tourists, Winton Opal Fest this year actually saw an increase in purchases over the past few years due to the reopening of the Australian border and a larger influx of international opal buyers.

Former Queensland Boulder Opal Association President James Evert said exhibitors had gone down slightly since last year, but business and sales increased dramatically.

“It was great to see business is still happening around the world,” he said.

“It’s given our industry the stamp of approval to keep marching forward.”

The Jewellery Design Awards held at the Waltzing Matilda Centre saw an increase in participation and Mr Evert said the quality of the designs had improved.

“The prize money had doubled – up to $10,000 across the winners.

“It was a great night.

“The awards night is gaining real momentum across the industry.”

Mr Evert said the success of the event had been a testament to the Winton community and the help of the Winton Shire Council.