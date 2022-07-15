Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 15 July

Croquet

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine

Time: 8am

First Five Forever

An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9.30am

Saturday, 16 July

QCWA Meeting

We are an active community of women who, together, improve the lives of people living in regional, rural and remote Queensland.

Location: Qantas Park

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 3pm

Wool Spinning

Come get artsy.

Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre

Time: Afternoons

Park Run, Longreach

A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!

Location: Meet at Beersheba Place

Time: 7 am

Morning Golf, Longreach

For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com

Goose Club and RSL members Draw

For more information call (07) 4658 1092

Location: Longreach RSL

Time: 1 pm

Sunday, 17 July

Mens Shed Markets

For more information please call 0400 719 837.

Location: Ilfracombe Main Street

Time: 8am

Muttaburra Golf Club

Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.

Location: Muttaburra Golf Club

Time: 8.30am

Barcaldine Lawn Bowls

Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.

Location: 72 Gidyea St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School.

Time: 4pm

Social Bowls

For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club

Location: Longreach Bowls Club

Time: 1 pm

Monday, 18 July

Barcaldine Ukulele Group

No experience required and all welcome.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 5pm

Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals

Location: Longreach State School

Time: 6pm

Longreach SES Group Training

Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?

Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road

Time: 7pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Tuesday, 19 July

Longreach Senior Rugby League Club

Longreach Senior Rugby League training.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Barcaldine Lawn Tennis

Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.

Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St

Time: 6pm

Longreach Playgroup

Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.

Location: Lioness Park

Time: 9 am

Social Tennis Longreach

For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.

Location: Longreach Tennis Club

Time: 6.15pm

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting

Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!

Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.

Time: 5.30 pm.

Thomson River Lions Club Meeting

For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6 pm

Longreach Squash

Come along and have a bash.

Location: Longreach Squash Courts

Time: 5.30 pm

Wednesday, 20 July

NAIDOC – march, lunch, fashion show, arts & craft

Please join us for our NAIDOC celebrations. We are starting with a march, assembly at 10am at the NAB branch, followed by arts&craft, lunch and a fashion show at the CQID building.

Location: CQID, 39 Duck St

Time: 10am

Disability Royal Commission Information Session

Location: Edgely Hall

Time: 12.30pm

Barcaldine Basketball

Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.

Location: St Joseph’s Primary School

Time: 5.20pm – 8pm

Barcaldine Men’s Shed

Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.

Location: 103 Ash St

Time: 9am

Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day

Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.

Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine

Time: 9.30am

Darts at the Wellshot

Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.

Cost: $5

Location: Wellshot Hotel

Time: 7 pm.

Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach

Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 7 pm

Dance Lessons — Isisford

For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.

Location: Isisford Community Hall

Time: 3.30pm

Thursday, 21 July

Longreach Senior Rugby League Club

Longreach Senior Rugby League training.

Location: Longreach Showgrounds

Time: 6pm

Barcaldine Golf

Contact: Michael Hayward.

Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road

Time: 3pm

Social Craft at the Library

For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.

Location: Longreach Library

Time: 9:30 am

Hole-in-One

For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club

Location: Longreach Golf Course

Time: 4 pm

Thomson River Lions Bingo

Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.

Location: Birdcage Hotel

Time: 6.30 pm

Tai Chi

Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.

Location: The Willows Centre

Time: 9am