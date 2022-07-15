Neil Fisher

Recently, I have had several queries regarding what seeds to sow for particular months of the year, as the information on the back of the packets can be a little hazy.

Some suggestions for July include.

Flowers – Alyssum, Amaranthus, Begonia, Cosmos, Celosia, Carnations, Chrysanthemum, Dianthus, Gazania, Gomphrena, Impatiens, Marigold, Nasturtium, Petunia, Phlox, Portulaca, Salvia, Sunflower, Verbena & Zinnia.

Vegetables – Beetroot, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, French Beans, Garlic, Leeks, Lettuce, Radish, Potatoes, Pumpkin, Silver Beet, Spring Onion, Squash, Sweet Potato, Tomato & Turnips

WINTER RED THREADS

Across Central Queensland, many creeks have floral features with flowing displays of red Bottlebrushes.

It is not just the creeks that have all become part of the spectacular flowering display but also our footpaths, parks and home gardens.

Probably one of the most adaptable shrubs available to Central Queensland gardeners is the Callistemon or Bottlebrush.

These 34 species of Callistemon are currently recognised and all but four are native to Australia.

With flowers ranging in colour from green to purple, white to pink with the most common shade being red.

What you may not have known is that the name Callistemon means beautiful thread referring to the flowers.

And the first Callistemon planted in Britain was a Crimson Bottlebrush or Callistemon citrinus by Joseph Banks in 1789.

The following Bottlebrushes are in full flower at the moment.

Callistemon Bonanza is a medium weeping shrub growing to three metres high.

Flowering occurs throughout the year with bright red flowers with heavy blooms after rain.

An outstanding feature of Callistemon Bonanza is its ability to withstand light frosts and drought.

Callistemon Captain Cook is one of the oldest bottlebrush hybrids sold in Queensland nurseries.

This shrub will grow to two metres high in most soils and is ideal for a compact and colourful windbreak.

During spring and summer, this shrub will be covered in red, bird-attracting bottlebrush flowers.

Callistemon Captain Cook can flower at other times of the year.

Callistemon Firebrand is a semi-prostrate cascading shrub growing to about 60 centimetres tall.

It produces rich crimson Bottlebrush flowers throughout the year with spring and early summer having the heaviest blooms. Callistemon Firebrand is long-flowering, bird-attracting and frost-hardy.

It originated from a seedling grown by Austraflora Nursery and was originally known as Callistemon Austraflora Firebrand.

Callistemon Mary MacKillop is a very hardy and attractive shrub with dense foliage and soft, green, weeping branches.

It will bear masses of Cardinal Red bottlebrushes from spring through to autumn.

Callistemon Mary MacKillop will grow to three metres high and is moderately Frost Tolerant.

Callistemon polandii or Gold Tipped Bottlebrush is a beautiful bushy shrub with fairly broad pointed leaves and rich bronze pink new growth.

It bears dark red and gold-tipped Bottlebrush flowers that are very bird attractive several times a year.

Callistemon polandii will grow three to four metre high and is very hardy in most positions but does not like heavy frosts.

Callistemon viminalis Dawson River is a medium to tall shrub with narrow foliage and an extreme weeping habit.

Clusters of red flowers will appear in spring and autumn that are very bird-attractive.

It is best to prune this Bottlebrush after flowering.

Dawson River will grow well in most garden positions across Central Queensland.

Callistemon viminalis Spring Creek is a showy Bottlebrush with cascading lime green foliage.

Growing up to six metres high and four metres wide it is perfect as a specimen or street tree fast-growing tree.

Lovely crimson bottlebrush flowers appear in spring and summer, although it is known to spot flowers throughout the year, attracting nectar-loving birds.

Callistemon viminalis Wildfire is a graceful tall shrub with a slightly weeping habit and fresh green foliage that can grow up to four metres high.

Callistemon viminalis Wildfire produces masses of bright red bottlebrush flowers in spring and autumn.

Wildfire is bird attracting and frost and drought tolerant once established.

It is ideal as a screening or hedging plant even if unpruned.

What you may not know is that the scientific name for Bottlebrush is now Melaleuca.

A few years ago the bright sparks down south decided that all Callistemon would be reclassified as Melaleucas.

But most gardeners will always know the Bottlebrush as Callistemon.

So in the future, it might become a little confusing when shopping in nurseries as a Bottlebrush might be labelled as either a Callistemon or Melaleuca.

So always ask your nursery person for advice, as they are only too happy to oblige.