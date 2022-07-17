Art showcases flow

Michael R Williams

The coming together of two minds has led to the recent showing at the Qantas Founders Outback Museum.

Former Longreach local and poet Helen Avery has joined forces with Barcaldine artist Joanne Taylor to show create a space that exhibits the theming of flow.

“It’s really about the landscape and the birds and water and what we have here in the outback,” Ms Taylor said.

“That’s why we titled it “Flow” as it really has a theme of water passing through.”

Ms Avery and Ms Taylor have actually known each other for a significant amount of time, but only recently decided to work together after Ms Avery saw one of Ms Taylor’s exhibitions in Miles.

“I’ve always liked the delicacy of Jo’s work,” Ms Avery said.

“We wanted to see if we could put words and art together.

“So I wrote a letter to Jo, and she said ‘ooh yes’ and we came together – and what was a 12-month plan became a three-year plan.

“It really took on a life of its own.”

Ms Avery said their work suits each other as they both have “a very light touch”.

“I don’t use many words and Jo has a very delicate approach,” she said.

You can see the Flow exhibition at the Qantas Founders Outback Museum daily.