First car boot markets show promise

Michael R Williams

With a modest turnout, members of the Barcaldine Rotary Club are certain their idea of a car boot sale will take off in the coming months.

Club President Dr Sharon Broughton said the idea of a “car boot market” came as a way of separating itself from the QCWA markets.

“We still wanted to do something because the town really needs something, especially for tourists,” she said.

“So we started with the idea of the car boot market, just trash and treasure-themed, and anyone with some wares was welcome.

“But because we had such a short lead-in time, we didn’t end up getting the word around quickly enough but we think it will go better next month when people know what is happening better.”

Car boot markets are a little more casual than an ordinary market, where sellers just come along, open their car boots, sell their wares, and take off.

“We need markets like this as Barcaldine is getting a new refuge site, so we may not have anyway to dump our recyclable goods,” Ms Broughton said.

The next event will be in August and another trash and treasure-themed sale, and Ms Broughton said it will be an enjoyable event and all are welcome.

It will be 8-12am Saturday morning.