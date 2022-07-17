Renewable zone takes next step

Michael R Williams

“We see this as the story of Queensland’s future,” said Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

It was a dream had by former Barcaldine Mayor Rob Chandler, and now it has taken a huge step toward fruition.

While no official green flag was given, both State and Federal Ministers showed promising rhetoric.

Acting Premier of Queensland Steven Miles, Federal Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia Madeleine King, and economist Ross Garnaut came to Barcaldine to meet with the Barcaldine Regional Council to discuss the practicality of the proposed Barcaldine Renewable Energy Zone; a proposal which, now, all levels of the Labor Government has supported.

Mayor Sean Dillon said the time for renewables is now.

“It’s something we’re talking about across the world and we’re talking about in communities right across areas of high abundance of sunlight to capitalise on,” he said.

“Along with the work Ross Garnaut has done with RAPAD to identify opportunities for renewable energy utilisation in a manufacturing space.

“And we’re also very thankful for the State Government’s funding for the business case, and we’ve used that business case opportunity today to invite both State and Federal Government to hear a more detail brief of what is involved and to ask what may be required of their respective governments.”

Acting Premier Steven Miles said the Renewable Energy Zone will help create more jobs in the region.

“To add manufacturing to agriculture and tourism really is an opportunity to diversify and fortify the local economy and make local jobs more secure,” he said.

“There are so many incredible opportunities here.

“We could for example produce urea here or make batteries here – for the first time, we have all three levels of government discussing what we can make here.”

Federal Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia Madeleine King said she looks forward to working with the Barcaldine Regional Council and doing a “deep dive” into the project.

“I know the local community is really supportive of the project,” she said.

Economist and writer Ross Garnaut said there was no greater opportunity for solar energy than in the central west of Queensland.

“Nowhere greater than in the tropic of Capricorn, the best in Australia and equal second-best in the world,” he said.

“It’s been my great pleasure to be working through those things with local government and local businesses.

“Today has given me lots of encouragement.”

Mayor Sean Dillon said this had been the most significant step since the State Government had announced business feasibility funding.

“For over two hours, today, we heard dedicated businesses discuss not just shared intent, but how the businesses will interact, how they will affect things at a local, state, and international level around urea importation, and how we will offset the energy crisis in agriculture that we’re only just starting to see the start of,” he said.

“But most importantly, we’re seeing government at all levels coming together to discuss how we’re going to set up our towns for the future.

“There’s also the unique situation in that the BREZ does not compete with local industry, it doesn’t require the repurposing, retooling, or retraining of existing employment it compliments and adds to – which is a unique situation in manufacturing for Australia – it complements our existing industries, agriculture, tourism and indigenous employment: the three key economic factors of the Barcaldine region and central west Queensland, generally.”