Get excited for Storyfest

Michael R Williams

Some of Australia’s biggest names in writing will be in Longreach for Storyfest Out West, on 28 and 29, July.

This will include former National Rugby Union player and Syndey Morning Herald journalist Peter FitzSimons who will conduct a literary dinner.

The event has been helped organised by Longreach School of Distance Education Deputy Principal Rachelle Moore and Head of Department Peta Bates.

Ms Moore said there will be a poetry performance competition with publishing company Larrikan House.

“Students from all over the central west have entered in that,” she said.

“There are three prizes including being able to perform with award-winning slam poet, Joel McKerrow.

“Our students in year six and secondary will be protocols for the event so they will be introducing authors and hosting the events.”

Ms Moore said its been wonderful to see the support from central west schools – of which all have been invited to attend the event and the majority of which will be attending.

“All of the Longreach schools have gotten well and truly behind the event,” she said.

“The high school students will be providing dinner for the literary dinner with Peter FitzSimons.”

“We also have the secondary students coming from Charleville and Mt Isa as well,” Ms Bates said.

Ms Bates said she hopes local students use this event to see themselves as potential authors.

“It’s about seeing them as people not just a name on a book,” she said.

“It’s so they can talk to them about how they built their career – authors will do a number of really great work shops.

“It’s about getting them excited about literature in general.”

There will be sessions for adults aswell including a free event on navigating the publishing market at the Branch on 28 July.

For more information on all of the Storyfest Out West events or to secure your tickets, please visit www.storyfest.com.au/outwest.