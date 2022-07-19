Locals split on worker shortages

There was an almost 50/50 split amongst local businesses on whether they had been affected by worker shortages, with most of whom surveyed sitting on the extreme ends of the spectrum.

17 surveyed had said they had not been affected much at all by recent worker shortages.

However, it is worth noting most businesses who said they had not been affected much were either businesses that were solo operators, had a history of retaining staff or simply have slow staff turnovers.

Businesses that sat on the opposite side of the spectrum were often businesses with a much higher turnover – often food-related – or were closely affected by businesses with high staff turnovers such as truck drivers.

Sam Tweedale said truck driver shortages were part of the reason produce prices had been increasing recently.

Shortages of slaughterers have meant abbatoirs have been turning over meat animals at a much slower rate which has mean less cash-in-hand for our local farmers as well.

Business owners at local pubs and cafes are begging for backpackers to come back.