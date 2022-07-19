Three quarters of caravans overweight

Michael R Williams

Longreach Police constable Chris Curtis stationed himself on Landsborough Highway by the Tourist Park with a set-up to weigh cars and caravans.

This was to show that many travellers are unaware of the safety limits their vehicles have in towing a caravan.

The aim was to increase road safety through community engagement and education and no tickets will be issued.

Across the state, police officers have been building recognition around safety measures required for caravan weights.

Results have also shown that 9/10 car and caravan combinations on the road are overweight, and this week, in Longreach, nine out of 12 were shown to be overweight.

Constable Chris Curtis said the process, at this time, was not about giving out fines but providing education.

“We’re not ticketing anyone today, it’s about coming in and getting your van weighed to see if you’re overweight or not,” he said.

“Most people are over in some way.”

This was the first time weighing had been done in Longreach, but recently, weighing has been shown in the media.

Constable Curtis warned locals who may be looking to travel elsewhere to be conscious of what they put in their van or car, as they do not have the opportunity to weigh it, often, themselves.

“It adds up more than they think,” he said.

“At the moment, it’s all about education, but their may come a time when you could incur a fine for being overweight.”