Longreach and Central West Community Event Billboard

Friday, 22 July
Croquet
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: Oak Street, Barcaldine
Time: 8am
First Five Forever
An interactive educational experience for children learning to read.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9.30am
Saturday, 23 July
Winter Markets
Homemade wares, arts and crafts, raffles, plants, BBQ, jams, cakes and so much more.
Location: Tivoli Theatre Museum, Alpha
Time: 8am
To book a stall, telephone 07 4985 1050 or email alpha007@bigpond.com. $5.00 for a stall.
Salvation Army Band Concert
Come and see the Salvation Army Band on their 2022 Western Queensland Tour.
Location: Longreach Civic Centre
Time: 6pm
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 3pm
Wool Spinning
Come get artsy.
Location: Longreach Arts and Crafts Centre
Time: Afternoons
Park Run, Longreach
A free, weekly, timed 5k event every Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer!
Location: Meet at Beersheba Place
Time: 7 am
Morning Golf, Longreach
For more information email longreachgolf@gmail.com
Goose Club and RSL members Draw
For more information call (07) 4658 1092
Location: Longreach RSL
Time: 1 pm
Sunday, 24 July
Mens Shed Markets
For more information please call 0400 719 837.
Location: Ilfracombe Main Street
Time: 8am
Muttaburra Golf Club
Contact: Beau Gray on 0429 474 261.
Location: Muttaburra Golf Club
Time: 8.30am
Barcaldine Lawn Bowls
Contact: Jack Power on 0429 988 654.
Location: 72 Gidyea St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Longreach Town Band Mixed Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School.
Time: 4pm
Social Bowls
For more information please visit Facebook, Longreach Bowls Club
Location: Longreach Bowls Club
Time: 1 pm
Monday, 25 July
Community Workshop: Funding & Events & Grants
This workshop is for all community groups, sporting groups and individual to learn more about funding, events and grants.
Location: Longreach Civic Centre
Time: 5.30pm
Barcaldine Ukulele Group
No experience required and all welcome.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 5pm
Longreach Town Band Brass Ensemble Rehearsals
Location: Longreach State School
Time: 6pm
Longreach SES Group Training
Are you committed to attending regular training and activating during events?
Location: Longreach SES Base, 14 Minor Road
Time: 7pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Tuesday, 26 July
Longreach Senior Rugby League Club
Longreach Senior Rugby League training.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Barcaldine Lawn Tennis
Contact: Tony Walsh on 0410 522 041, Brett Walsh on 0407 981 776 or email barcaldinetennis@gmail.com.
Location: Cnr Willow and Fir St
Time: 6pm
Longreach Playgroup
Ages 0-5 yrs. $2.00/visit.
Location: Lioness Park
Time: 9 am
Social Tennis Longreach
For more information please contact Anna-Marie Moffat on 0417 112 517 or visit the Longreach Tennis Facebook Page.
Location: Longreach Tennis Club
Time: 6.15pm
Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Meeting
Looking for fun, friendship and adventure? If you are a girl 5 – 17 years old then Girl Guides is for you!
Location: Guides hut, 15 Stilt Street, Longreach.
Time: 5.30 pm.
Thomson River Lions Club Meeting
For more information please contact Bobbie Willersdorf on 042758315
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6 pm
Longreach Squash
Come along and have a bash.
Location: Longreach Squash Courts
Time: 5.30 pm
Wednesday, 27 July
Disability Royal Commission Information Session
Location: Edgely Hall
Time: 12.30pm
Barcaldine Basketball
Contact: Central West Aboriginal Corporation on 07 4651 1226.
Location: St Joseph’s Primary School
Time: 5.20pm – 8pm
Barcaldine Men’s Shed
Contact: David Kerrigan on 0427 009 375.
Location: 103 Ash St
Time: 9am
Barcaldine Cultural Centre Craft Day
Contact: Karen Brown on 07 4651 2324.
Location: 20 Beech Street, Barcaldine
Time: 9.30am
Darts at the Wellshot
Warm-up your arms, stretch those muscles and work on your hand-eye coordination.
Cost: $5
Location: Wellshot Hotel
Time: 7 pm.
Rotary Club Meeting, Longreach
Rotary is dedicated to causes that build international relationships, improve lives, and create a better world to support our peace efforts and end polio forever.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 7 pm
Dance Lessons — Isisford
For more information contact Fiona Ludgate on 0422 772 066 or tf.ludgate@bigpond.com.
Location: Isisford Community Hall
Time: 3.30pm
Thursday, 28 July
Navigating the Publishing Market
Ever dreamed of seeing your name in print? Or in the digital publishing market?
Location: The Branch Cafe
Time: 4pm
The Future of Books Panel Session
The world is changing, and so is the way we tell stories about it.
Location: The Branch Cafe
Time: 5.30pm
Longreach Senior Rugby League Club
Longreach Senior Rugby League training.
Location: Longreach Showgrounds
Time: 6pm
Barcaldine Golf
Contact: Michael Hayward.
Location: Barcaldine Golf Course, Pine Road
Time: 3pm
Social Craft at the Library
For more information please contact Longreach Library (07) 4659 0735.
Location: Longreach Library
Time: 9:30 am
Hole-in-One
For more information send an email to longreachgolf@gmail.com or visit Longreach Golf Club
Location: Longreach Golf Course
Time: 4 pm
Thomson River Lions Bingo
Come along for a bit of fun, a night out and help support our community.
Location: Birdcage Hotel
Time: 6.30 pm
Tai Chi
Contact: Jean Williams on 07 4651 2354.
Location: The Willows Centre
Time: 9am
Date Claimer: 6 August.
Barcaldine Cultural Association Cent Sale
Cent Sale Tickets – $1.00 per sheet. Cent Sale Tickets can be purchased prior to sale.
Location: Barcaldine Town Hall
Time: 8am