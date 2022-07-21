Tourists return after slow start

Michael R Williams

After a slow start to the tourist season, numbers have skyrocketed in recent weeks to match expectations set earlier in the year.

Due to a number of factors, floods, the opening of international borders, a COVID breakout, and an election, Autumn tourist numbers were down with a number of cancellations for tourist vendors, such as Outback Aussie Tours.

However, as the year has progressed the prophecy of “the best year for tourism seen” has begun to come to fruition.

Founder and owner of Outback Aussie Tours Alan Smith said the contrast in tourist numbers has been noticeable.

“At the start of the year, we had great booking numbers, and it’s no secret the late wet season has knocked about the start of our year,” he said.

“It puts our own block up when the news reports say we’ve got these mammoth storms coming and major flooding—and they do that for a reason, but they haven’t come to effect.

“But that’s over now, that’s passed, it’s been a great, and it’s setting us up to having a beautiful landscape to share with visitors travelling by.”

Mr Smith said now he’s seeing a full boat every night with growing interest throughout the winter school holidays.

“The school holidays are the peak tourist season for western Queensland—June/ July is where we see the greatest numbers,” he said.

“But going into the hotter months, the heat is chasing people away less these days as more people have air conditioners.

“We can expect things to be good these days until September.”

Mr Smith said the late wet season only built up demand for outback experiences, from which, economically, our towns are currently benefitting.

“The more we work together and market tourism with our fellow operators in outback Queensland, and the more we start telling of the points of differences between the towns, we still start to build new markets for people who want to come out,” he said.

“I still meet people who said they chose us over Bali or Tasmania or anywhere else; even though things have opened up, we’re still seeing a pent-up demand.

“There’s a big push to increase international tourism into Queensland; now is a great time to invest in outback tourism, but we do need to weary of outside forces.”

Mr Smith said numbers are likely to remain strong through the year.

“Will the party end? no—but it will change,” he said.

“What’s the new normal? we won’t know until we look back at our figures.”

Mr Smith said he is thankful for the support from locals.