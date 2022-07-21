Tackling homelessness

Anglicare

Homelessness is often assumed to be an urban problem because homeless people are more numerous, more geographically concentrated, and more visible in urban areas.

However, people experience the same difficulties associated with homelessness and housing stress in regional and rural Australia.

Homelessness in these regions often goes unnoticed because it is largely “hidden”, with many people staying with friends or family, couch surfing, living in their car, camping or in crisis short-term emergency accommodation.

This is especially being exacerbated now due to the affordable housing crisis in our cities and larger regional centres forcing people further into rural areas seeking affordable accommodation.

Families, women, the elderly, men, and young people for a range of reasons, including poverty, losing employment, financial crisis, domestic violence, relationship breakdown, or due to a lack of affordable housing experience housing stress and/or homelessness.

To assist in addressing this growing issue of homelessness in our region Anglicare Central Queensland has newly appointed Colin Tidswell as a Homelessness Case Manager.

Colin comes with a wealth of experience in the housing, homelessness and community development sectors working with marginalised peoples and communities.

The position, based in Longreach, will work with some of the most disadvantaged in our community by providing emergency relief such as food vouchers, tenancy support, financial budgeting, crisis accommodation and support to those experiencing homelessness to find safe suitable long-term housing.

If you or someone you know needs homelessness support – 1300 769 814