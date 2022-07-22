Athletics results

Melanie Palmer; Longrach Athletics Club

Club Meet on 10 July, was a catch-up from the previous rained-out weekend but it didn’t stop 21 enthusiastic athletes from competing and scoring 17 PBs.

The results are:

4 Years – Bonnie Rayner 1 PB (Long Jump)

6 Years – Georgia Griffiths 3 PBs (50m, 145m, High Jump)

7 Years – Charli Hancock 1 PB (50m); Sienna Machin 1 PB (Long Jump)

8 Years – Abigail Watts 3 PBs (145m, 200m, High Jump)

9 Years – Alexie Holland 1 PB (50m); Harry Griffiths 1 PB (Shot Put)

10 Years – Sonny Hancock 2 PBs (200m, Shot Put)

11 Years – Xander Flanagan 1 PB (High Jump); Fletcher Long 2 PBs (Long Jump, Shot Put)

12 Years – Levi Curtis 1 PB (400m)

Sunday 17 July saw another small but determined 28 athletes compete in the fortnightly hammer week events which saw 33 PBs and one record was broken, which dated back to 2004.

The results are:

4 Years – Bonnie Rayner 3 PBs & 1 Record (Long Jump, Discus ®, Vortex); Noah Machin 2 PBs (60m, 80m)

5 Years – Braysen Miller 1 PB (100m)

6 Years – Georgia Griffiths 4 PBs (60m, 80m, 100m, Discus)

7 Years – Bonnie Martin 4 PBs (60m, 80m, Long Jump, Vortex)

8 Years – Abigail Watts PB (80m, 300m),

9 Years – Alexie Holland 2 PBs (80m, Long Jump)

10 Years – Taya Miller 2 PBs (Discus, FlyHi Jav); Lachlan Hunt 1 PB (Discus); Lleyton Long 1 PB (FlyHi Jav)

11 Years – Rhys Faehr 5 PBs (80m, 100m, Long Jump, Discus, FlyHi Jav); Xander Flanagan 1 PB (80m); Fletcher Long 1 PB (80m)

12 Years – Jaylie Miller 2 PBs (High Jump, Shot Put); Kody Hunt 1 PB (Hammer); Leo McDarra 1 PB (Shot Put)

Under 16 Boys – Max Bruggemann 2 PBs (800m, Hammer)

Our next club meet is the weekend of 3 August which is our last meet for 2022!

It will be Program A – everyone else please be there at 8:30am to sign on, warm up at 8:45am, and starting at 9am.

Everyone must register and pay your $2 at the secretary’s office window upon arrival to ensure that you are placed correctly into your events for the day.

This brings us in line for our 20th Annual Outback Sunset Carnival which is on the 20th and 21st August held in conjunction with the North West Regional Sports Selection.

Nominations are now open, and forms are available from Palmers BP, Longreach Accessories Plus, via our Facebook Page (Longreach Athletics Club) or on the Athletics North Queensland Website.

Everyone is welcome to attend or just be a supporter.

If you require more information, please contact us via email longreachsunsetcarnival@gmail.com or contact John Palmer OAM—President & Carnival Convenor 0407 645 343