Burra back’s up for second year

Kerry Robinson; Muttaburra Community Development Association Inc

Muttaburra Caravan Reversing Championships held their second event on Saturday 16 July.

It was a lot quieter than last year with only 11 competitors, but the atmosphere was the same and the wind to match it.

There were some great reversers and some not-so-good, but all had a go and there were prizes to be won.

Thank you to Barcaldine Regional Council for the donation of the first prize and Men’s Shed that kept us fed as well as a big thank you to all of our volunteers as if it wasn’t for them these events wouldn’t happen.

Results:

1st Prize – Ross Gorel – Barcaldine Regional Council – $500 and trophy

2nd Prize – John Bird – $250

3rd Prize – Ken Midson – $150

4th Prize – John Tregea – $100

Wooden Spoon – Roger Cooper – $50 Voucher to Exchange Hotel Muttaburra

Best Bloody Laugh – Karen – $30 voucher- Muttaburra Shop & Fuel

Best Domestic – Ken and Donna Robinson- $50 Voucher- Kiss ‘n make up dinner for two – Exchange Hotel

Best Dummy Spit – Ken Robinson – $30 voucher – A Hayden Pty Ltd

Best Fancy Dressed – Chris Wentworth- $20 Voucher – Roads & Rivers Café

Encouragement Awards

David Barrow – Wine & Glass

Gerrard Norman- Wine & Stubbie Cooler