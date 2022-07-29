Winton Devils much improved season

1. How proud are you of your team’s efforts this year in making the finals?

I’m very proud of this team of young men after finishing in last place last season not too many people excepted us to be much of a threat this yea,r but yet here we are finishing the regular season in third place and lining up for a home Minor Semi Final.

2. What were some of the accomplishments your team have made this year on and off of the field?

The Devils have accomplished many things this year on the field; being able to boast a win against every team this year and off the field such as organising and hosting our Inaugural Ladies Day event a few weeks ago, which was a massive success.

Later on in the year the Devils will be also hosting/catering for the Variety Bash.

3. What were some of the challenges the team has faced? injuries etc.

We have had our fair share of challenges to overcome this year and have struggled to field the same side week in, week out: be it from Covid, work commitments, injuries to key players, and more recently suspension, but in true Devil spirit the team have kept turning up and playing for the man beside them.

4. How has the team changed since last year? What has surprised you about the new team?

Not a great deal has really changed personnel-wise from the team last year compared to this year; our biggest change, if I were to put it down to one thing, would be just the combinations between the players.

Everyone is a lot more comfortable in their positions out on the field.

5. Who have been some of the stand-out players? Most improved?

If I were to pick a couple of standouts in the last few games, one would have to be our fullback Henry Fielder; he only shifted out the back recently due to injury, but he plays with no fear and attacks any loose ball to bring it back with venom.

Another two would have to be two of our big boys up front: Riley Fraser and Kevin Mutton, for laying the platform each week for the team to be able to work off the back of.

6. What are some of the strategies you have going into the finals?

Our main strategy heading into the finals relates to the age-old saying, “keep it simple stupid”.

It will be a matter of who can hold on to the ball the most and play mistake-free football.

7. What are some of the teams you’re on the lookout for? What are some things that have worked for other teams?

We are just taking it one team at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves, so we are not looking past the Sandgoannas this week.

8. Any final words for the fans/ organisers?

I would like to say a quick shout-out to the Winton Junior League for catering and running the canteen all year.

Also a huge thank you to Pencil Walsh our Treasurer, Teonie Dwyer our Secretary, and to all our other volunteers: whether that be working behind the bar or working the gate or driving the bus and everything in between.

If not for all the hard work that each and every one of you does the Devils do not continue to exist.

Answers provided by Winton Diamantina Devils club president Justin Smith.