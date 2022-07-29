Reigning champs speak ahead of finals

1. How proud are you of your team’s efforts this year in making the finals?

Obviously very happy with the side heading into the finals on top of the ladder, but as we tell our boys we haven’t won anything yet.

We cannot allow ourselves to get this deep into the season and become complacent.

2. What were some of the accomplishments your team have made this year on and off of the field?

I think from a club point of view we have made more steps to be involved with our community.

It is important the side becomes about more than just the 20 blokes that take the field each and we represent the community as well.

Volunteering our time throughout the year at a number of events as well through our Old Boys Day and Ladies day we are making progress in that direction.

3. What were some of the challenges the team has faced? injuries etc.

Our biggest challenge was probably replacing a number of guys who had a big influence on our 2021 Premiership season, as well as losing our first-choice fullback a week before the season started.

We had to shuffle a few players around into positions that were probably not their preferred but, full credit, every time we have asked someone to step up they have done so.

We also faced two tough road trips back to back to Winton and then Blackall and came up short in how we wanted to perform.

But those two games were probably the kickstart we needed.

4. How has the team changed since last year? What has surprised you about the new team?

This year we have been lucky enough to introduce some youth into our side in Rhett Harris and Tom Harris Monoghan, both boys are still in grade 12 yet they have become important members of our side; we also have a number of young guys that train with us each week who are not yet old enough to play A Grade, but it is a good feeling to be at training and knows that there are blokes coming through that want to be part of the A Grade squad in years to come.

5. Who have been some of the stand-out players? Most improved?

I think we have had strong individual efforts in a number of games this year but a player like Jordan Cameron is probably having his most consistent season for a long time.

There is little difference between the best games and worst games of Sam Munns and Alec Tanks, and they lead the way each week.

Jack Wilson also has been impressive since his move into the halves and all of the younger guys in our squad are probably lucky to have two players of the class of Trent Hoad and Kien Dickson still playing good footy at this stage of their careers.

6. What are some of the strategies you have going into the finals?

Our strategies have been very simple all year, ball control, communication and defence.

Nothing much changes as we head into finals, if we can nail all three we know it will take a very good side to beat us.

7. What are some of the teams you’re on the lookout for? What are some things that have worked for other teams?

It is an interesting comp this year as each side brings something a little different.

The Brumbies I thought were unlucky in a number of games this year and had a very strong forward pack and a good kicking game from their halves.

Winton is a big side with a good rotation of forwards which means they keep coming at you as well as a hooker that is crafty around the ruck.

Barcaldine brings a smaller side with a lot of youth but is well coached and throws a bit more football at you at speed.

Blackall you always know what you are going to get, they are fit, they play the 80 minutes right out and defensively are a very good side.

I think whatever Barcaldine do this year they will build on heading into season 2023.

8. Any final words for the fans/ organisers?

I really hope the supporters from all towns get behind their side heading into finals time, Rugby League is one of the last inter-town competitions left in our region, and the quality of football this season has been top-notch.

I think the remaining games will all be tight contests and highly entertaining.

Answers provided by Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers assistant coach Gavin Groves.