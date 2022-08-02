Auskicks off

Michael Lloyd

Auskick/AFL kicked back into gear this week in Longreach.

With more than 20 kids taking part, coordinator Michael Lloyd was pleased with the turnout.

“In a non-traditional sport for this area, it is great to see so many kids taking part,” he said.

AFL teaches kids some great ball skills, how to kick a long ball, and good team dynamics.

After running for a few years now, Auskick in Longreach has found itself with some graduates, like Alex Lloyd.

Alex was keen to play a game of AFL, so he and his dad have travelled to Rockhampton a few times to play with the Kangaroos Club there.

This has resulted in the Longreach Club forming a partnership for those kids who are too old for Auskick to now start preparing for the next level.

So it is not too late to register, go to the Longreach AFL Supporters Facebook page to register for Auskick, or email longreachafl@gmail.com if your child would like to participate in the older group.