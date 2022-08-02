Long line for fundraiser

Michael R Williams

As a part of their fundraising efforts, the Longreach Brolga Girl Guides raised $314.85 for the Longreach Men’s Shed.

Unit Leader and District Manager of the Longreach Brolga Girl Guides Kat Oliver said it was the club’s way of saying thanks to the Men’s Shed for helping with shelving needed for the Girl Guides’ house.

“We did a coin line because we’ve seen it work in the past,” she said.

“Usually people buy a snag from our sausage sizzle and then put their change in the line.

“It works great.”

Longreach Men’s Shed Chairman Bill Parker said the money is likely to go toward a new tool.

“We want to get some tool we can associate with the girl guides,” he said.

“We want them to come up with the name of the tool.”