Circus comes to town

Roll Up! Roll Up!

19 to 28 August, Blackall and Tambo will host a locally organised circus.

Red Ridge along with partner Blackall Tambo Regional Council are looking to celbrate its history as the birthplace of the Australian circus.

Australian heritage performance crew, Ashtons Big Top Circus will lay host to the event in Blackall and Tambo with nine performances. Performing in Tambo on Friday August 19 and Saturday 20th August with matinee shows at 2pm and 6pm.

Ashton’s Big Top will then pop up the Big Tent in Blackall on Thursday 25 August and Friday 26 with 2pm matinee and 6pm shows with the grand finale shows being on Saturday 27 August 1pm and 4pm.

The show will run for an hour-and-a-half and showcase a variety of ground and aerial entertainment including comedy and the daring Globe Riders with their gravity-defying riding inside a mesh sphere will have audiences holding their breath.

Food and beverage including fairy floss, popcorn, hot dogs, candy, glow lights and more will be available on the night.

Local performers from Red Ridge’s Bush Beatz Dance program will Bring the Circus Home with a celebration performance at both events, running a storyline where a young 12-year-old Blackall girl ran away to join the circus.

Matt Young a musical theatre star will premier his Circus Carnival Cabaret show that will include a meal for only $70 at Blackall’s new restaurant Woolshed Baa and Grill on Wednesday 20 August starting at 6pm.

A master’s reunion will be held on Wednesday h August bringing together the Perry’s, Ashton and Eroni’s circus history.

The day will recognise and celebrate all former ringmasters and performers achievements and the sacrifices they made to bring circus joy to all communities across Australia and the beginnings of touring performing arts.

The 10-day circus celebration will include pop-up performances, art exhibitions, live entertainment, historical exhibitions and more.

Tickets, program and posters are available at outback tickets.