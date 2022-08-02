Continue supporting local

Michael R Williams

Many have been hit hard at the bowser in recent months, and the effects have been more strongly felt in the west than on the coast.

The average price in Brisbane is currently approximately 30 cents less than it is in the central west.

Yet more than ever local, family-owned fuel businesses need local support.

Palmer’s BP business owner John Palmer said freight costs had gone through the roof for his business.

“It’s just like if you buy a pair of boots in Longreach versus buying a pair of boots in Brisbane—it’s the same story,” he said.

“When you’re paying 14/ 15 cents a litre to get the fuel up here and you go to put it in your tank, and they’re not doing the same in Brisbane all of a sudden that’s passed on to the customer.

“It’s a freight charge.”

Mr Palmer said the BP had taken their fuel prices down a few cents over the week and is always looking to keep their prices competitive, but he did not know how long prices were going to stay up.

“But how long is a piece of string? and I’m not saying that just to be funny,” he said.

“We’re only as good as the price that comes in—we get fuel three times a week, and then we work off those prices.

“We do try to hold fuel to prices if we expect they might go up so we can pass on savings to the customer.”

Palmer’s BP is also a big supporter of the community and uses much of its profits to support community groups such as the Longreach Athletics Club.

“It’s that or you can buy a bike,” said business partner Sue Palmer