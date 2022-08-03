New nurses excited to join community

Michael R Williams

A second group of 14 new nursing graduates have started work at various central west hospitals, following a group of 16 graduates from February.

Central West Health Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Services Lyndal Cordaro said the total 2022 intake of new graduate nurses was a record for the health service.

“At 30, it’s the largest annual cohort of graduate nurses or midwives taken on by Central West Health since the formation of the hospital and health services in 2012,” she said.

Graduate nurses Ebony Tarrant and Jacinta Powell said they had chosen Central West Health because of its reputation.

“My friends who had done it previously specifically spoke about the support they had compared to other graduate programs,” Ms Tarrant said.

“They said there was heaps of opportunity to branch out into different training and experiences, and that you can progress quite far in such a short term.

“I think it’s also really good that they [Central West Health] have partnered with CQ University and can offer that graduate certificate.”

Ms Powell said she believed Central West Health was able to build up a reputation from the unique locations it offers.

“The fact that we can gain such a large variety of knowledge from experiences and situations gives us an edge over metropolitan programs,” she said.

Both Ms Tarrant and Ms Powell said they cannot wait to get involved with local community events.

“My roommate just got back from the camel races, and apparently there is something on almost every weekend,” Ms Tarrant said.

“I’ve been here since Friday, and already, people have been so friendly.”