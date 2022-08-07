Letter to the editor

Lucy Faggotter and Jacy Morton

Storyfest Out West has been a great experience for everyone from Longreach itself and surrounding areas, to Muttaburra, to Windorah and everywhere in between.

Schools, families and authors had the opportunity to collaborate with one another such as learning the tricks and trades of writing and storytelling.

We had the great opportunity to work as protocol students with journalist and author Caroline Graham, which meant we were able to help her first-hand with her sessions and workshops.

Each and every author bought a different talent and personality to share and talked to students about their journeys to becoming storytellers.

It was an outstanding and enjoyable event filled with fun, creativity and so much laughter.

