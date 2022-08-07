Mayors on convention

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner

1. What were some of the major talking points at the Bush Council’s Convention?

Major talking points were discussions on increased financial assistance grants due to better than expected EOY budget.

This is welcome news to bush councils who have higher costs and less rate revenue than the big regional councils or those councils with revenue from mining leases.

Attraction and retention was a key discussion point and the solutions are many and varied, attracting our school leavers, international workforce through backpackers, incentives for grey nomads, the Pacific Island Labour strategy and lifestyle choices are all part of the solution.

The Foot and Mouth update from Biosecurity helped inform Bush Council attendees on the risk and measures that are in place to keep it out of Australia. Upcoming training and awareness day in Longreach on 31 August will help everyone gain a better understanding of all Exotic Disease risks.

2. What is something you will take away from the convention for the Longreach region?

For the Longreach Region, we need to keep supporting existing businesses to grow and encourage new industries to establish in Longreach.

3. How can councils work to build stronger synergies in the future?

Councils within RAPAD can keep focusing on collaborative partnerships and supporting each other where there is a mutual benefit.

The existing Tourism MOU between Longreach and Winton is a prime example.

4. You spoke on economic development opportunities, what are some of your key points?

The key economic opportunities are that the processing and manufacturing industries can operate very successfully in towns like Longreach.

Our kangaroo processing works and precast concrete manufacturing are examples where Council can support and advocate for better outcomes.

Hosting regular investors is another example of what LRC is doing to attract further economic development.

There is a very clear opportunity for a new roadhouse in Longreach and Council to have the space and land to attract an investor.

Boulia Shire Council Mayor Rick Britton

1. What were some of the major talking points at the Bush Council’s Convention?

Regional media and how councils have the opportunity tell good stories.

There are a lot of positive stories about the recent Bush Council Council.

The Wool Scour Blackall/Tambo, the Water and farming opportunity in the North, Digital communication, and Outback Way are all local council driven but all require State and Federal government to invest or encourage investment opportunities

2. What is something you will take away from the convention for the Boulia Shire?

All councils have issues and groups of councils such as the Bush Councils can work together to find solutions.

3. How can councils work to build stronger synergies in the future?

One council has found a solution it needs to be shared so the council stop inventing the wheel.

4. You spoke on the Outback Way and its benefits, what are some of your key points?

The Outback Way will bring opportunities to all Bush Councils and that then flows right along the eastern seaboard of Queensland from Cairns in the north and Brisbane in the Southeast.

Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor Sean Dillon

1. What were some of the major talking points at the Bush Council’s Convention?

Providing for sustained economic development opportunities was a prevalent theme at the conference.

Various examples of how other local governments have built the case for and provided opportunities were provided and discussed, presenting a unique showcase experience.

An in-depth briefing from Biosecurity Qld on the threats posed by exotic disease incursion helped to reassure those present of the real risk and to help steady the community’s fears.

2. What is something you will take away from the convention for the Winton Shire?

For the Barcaldine Regional Council, it was an important opportunity to not only present but soak up the knowledge of other local governments.

The remote access technology presented by the Goondiwindi Regional Council was an interesting snapshot of a council using technology and innovation for a current and real need.

3. How can councils work to build stronger synergies in the future?

Continuing the dialogue that commences at events like this will lead to relationships and concept understanding that will both capacity build and strengthen the ties councils develop.

Councils are not competitors, but rather enablers in different regions, and this theme was very prevalent throughout all presentations.

4. You spoke on the Barcaldine Rec Park and the benefits it has had on the community, what are some of your key points?

Providing local recreational and physical activity, a tourism attraction outside of traditional tourist season times, and a new economic development opportunity with the attached diner, the Recreation Park is a fundamental game changer in retaining locals, attracting new people to the region and enhancing business development opportunities over a protracted period of time.