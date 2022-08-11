Breakout for books

Michael R Williams

The inaugural Storyfest Out West was met with a roaring success as students and curious writers came in from all over the central west to celebrate the written word.

Somerset Storyfest delivers children’s literacy programs, and its Gold Coast event is Australia’s largest youth writers festival.

But, after a visit from the Longreach School of Distance Education, and when the teachers saw how much it meant to the student, the idea to bring Storyfest to Longreach was hatched.

CEO Andrea Lewis said after the community consultations and meetings with the heads of all the central west schools, she decided to give the two-day festival a go.

“I was extremely selective about which authors I wanted to bring out,” she said.

“I wanted to be sure that I knew the kids would fall in love with them.

“This group of authors that we brought, many of them are the cream of the crop.”

Ms Lewis said it was vital for her team to secure local support.

“We need to be sure that what we’re offering that you guys actually want it,” she said.

“We can come out here and try to do something that, actually, isn’t right for your community, then we’d be wasting our time.”

But Ms Lewis said the event had exceeded expectations.

“We’ve exceeded all of the markers on our set budgets,” she said.

“The children have absolutely embraced it—we’ve already had emails from parents and teachers to say how wonderful the children have reacted.

“We’ve had kids in tears because they’ve been quite overwhelmed—I think the community will see the difference in their kids.”

The interest now is to see whether local students have changed reading habits.

“Are they going into the libraries to get books more? that’s the telltale sign as to whether it’s been long-term successful,” she said.

“We know it’s been successful in that the children have been engaged and they are excited.

“But the sign it has worked in the long term will be whether the schools can gauge whether there are more kids coming to take more books out of the library.”

Ms Lewis said she hopes in the event’s second year, more members of the wider community will come to support the event.

“The third year will be made or break, where will decide whether it’s make or break; or we decide the community is not behind it as much as needed,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen, Longreach has been such a supportive community.

“I’m overwhelmed actually.”

Ms Lewis would like to see more local writers come out next year, and confirmed local children’s book author Louise Seccombe will be in the line up next year.