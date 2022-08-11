Premierships up for grabs

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

With one weekend of racing remaining in the central and north-west, the Queensland country racing premierships are on the line.

The trainer’s premiership is a dead heat between Tanya Parry from the north-west and Todd Austin from the central west who are both sitting at 54 wins, while the jockey premiership sees Ric McMahon with what appears to be an unassailable lead on 52 wins ahead of Dan Ballard.

Racing this coming weekend is at Tambo in the central west and Corfield in the northwest, so it is quite likely trainers Parry and Austin will have a number of runners at either venue or both to ensure they gain the Queensland Country Trainers Premiership.

The weekend results at Longreach enabled the Austin team to gain a double in the eight-race program when two promising horses from their stable took out their races.

Halcyon House, who has only had one defeat in four runs for the Austin team and five for the stable, has now recorded two wins from two starts on the Longreach track, and jockey Ric McMahon had an armchair ride on the Husson gelding to produce his fourth win and third from five starts for the stable.

Sole Heir continued to show promise with a second, beaten 3.25 lengths with Live and Free running into third.

In the final event of the program, which was the feature race of the day, the Arthur Moody Memorial Open Handicap over 1000 metres, which saw the Austin-trained, excellent sprinter Wall Street Tycoon again provide a comfortable win for jockey McMahon when it was able to dash away in the straight and win by one-and-three-quarter lengths over American Genius and Han Dynasty into third.

Wall Street Tycoon, in the previous season, was a runner in the Country Stampede final and has now won two from three since a spell with a close-up fourth at Rockhampton in one of those runs as well.

These two gallopers give Todd Austin a strong hand in any future sprint races, and it also provided in the win by Halcyon House the second of a double for owner Pam Carolyn who owns Halycon House in over partnership.

Earlier in the day, Longreach trainer Mark Oates had produced The Landing to win the Benchmark 45 over 1200 metres with jockey Jason Missen.

Having its first run for the Oates stable after being trained by Blackall trainer Charlie Prow, The Landing had only won, previously, once in 28 starts, but provided a comfortable run and was too strong for Strawberry Blonde, who appeared to have the race sewn up halfway down the straight and Hot Chocolate battling on for third.

The Landing, now that it has broken through again, has the potential to go up in distance and score future wins, and owner Pam Carolyn will continue her good run of success with her two winners on the day.

Jockey Ric McMahon scored a treble on the day, helping ensure the Central West Jockey Premiership would be sewn up for this year when he partnered with the very exciting Mishani Operator and trainer Shane Iverson to take out the QTIS prize money in the 4LG West FM QTIS Class 3 over 1000 metres.

The Domesday three-year-old gelding has won all four starts for the stable after two wins at Cunnamulla and last week at Blackall and backing up with 64 kilograms, and even though unable to cross and lead early, he proved too strong for an improved Nicksy Boy to win by a length-and-a-third with Another Tosser coming in a promising third after resuming from a short break.

Trainer Iverson is likely to continue to plot a course toward open company with Mishani Operator which has been convincing in all of its wins in the south and central west.

Trainer Mark Oates appeared likely to have a double on the day when he produced Uzerli for the first time for the stable in the Longreach Tyre Centre Maiden Plate, and ridden by Jason Missen, was the favourite at $2.

The galloper kicked clear early into the straight after leading comfortably, but in its first race on the track and for the stable was unable to hold off the fit and inform, Typhoon Talayah for the Patrick O’Toole stable.

Ridden by Brendon Newport, who made the trek out to Longreach from the southeast corner and was rewarded with the win, the galloper found its form and the Husson five-year-old mare produced a race to race double for the stable.

Newport was able to settle off the pace, and whereas Uzerli kicked clear in the straight and appeared to have the win, it started to feel the pinch in the final 500 metres, and Typhoon Talayah was able to run over the top over Uzerli and win by a half-length, with All Sorted in third place.

