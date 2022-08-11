Tennis tournaments about to take place

Michael R Williams

The Longreach Tennis Club is currently looking for keen players and spectators for its upcoming tournaments on August 6 and September 3.

Club President Ben Galea said there are still eight more days to sign up for the singles tournament.

“It’s open for everyone, you don’t have to be a member,” he said.

“We’d just love to see your face.

“It’s a great way to meet people, improve, and challenge yourself.

“If the solo deal isn’t for you, we have the mixed and doubles tournament coming up.”

If you’d like to enter please email tennislongreach@gmail.com, and there is a $20 nomination cost.

“Tennis is a fun sport, and it’s easy to learn if you come with an open mind,” Mr Galea said.

“Come make some new friends.”