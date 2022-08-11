Sandgoannas; finals dark horse

1. How proud are you of your team’s efforts this year in making the finals.

I’m proud of all the boys, we’ve gotten better as the comp went on, and we can only improve with time and effort.

We’ve played an honest, clean game and been decent competitors.

2. What were some of the accomplishments your team have made this year on and off the field?

We welcomed nine new players on debut this year, and we also fundraised from our jersey auction money for cystic fibrosis and our club.

We have also commenced building our new clubhouse deck, which is exciting to see.

We also have future events planned for the rest of the year.

3. What were some of the challenges the team faced? Injuries etc.

Low player numbers and getting everyone to training, however, a snowball effect has occured late into the season.

4. How has the team changed since last year? What has surprised you about the new team?

We have been lucky enough to inherit players which have been around a few years.

This has engrained our team with a great football mentality and club spirit.

Last year’s coach, Brad Harbottle completed a lot of work with the under 17s, and they have this year slotted into our team well and made a lot of difference. It’s been great to see them nurtured from juniors to seniors.

This year we have a good mix of youthful skill and old-school mentality.

5. Who were some of the stand-out players? Most improved?

Some of the younger players are the most improved, especially with the help of the older players supporting.

6. What are some strategies your team has going into the finals?

Just to play good, hard, honest footy.

7. What are some of the teams to look out for? What do you think works for the other teams?

Blackall are strong defensively and Longreach are experienced.

8. Any final words for the fans/ organisers?

A: Good luck to all the other teams, and thank you to all our supporters and sponsors.

We love your ongoing support and sense of community, which is what our club is about.

Up the red men!

Answers provided by Captain/ Coach Mannix Hunt.