From the coach’s box: Tigers

1. It was an unfortunate loss, how proud are you of the Tiger’s efforts?

Our effort areas were ok, unfortunately, our execution was poor.

We didn’t create enough chances, and the chance we did create were unable to finish off.

2. What do you think worked/ didn’t work this weekend?

We didn’t play to our structure and what has worked for us throughout the season.

Our defence was also poor in certain periods of the game.

Our goal line defence was great, but efforts in the middle of the field need improvement.

3. Who were some of the stand-out players? Most improved?

We had a couple of guys that had solid games, Adam Hughes was good at the back.

Broden Beazley worked hard in the middle.

Tom Boyle had his best game in Longreach Ilfracombe Tigers colours.

4. What worked for your opponents/ what should other teams look out for?

Blackall played extremely well, they had a number of players we hadn’t come up against this year and was a different side to the one we had played a fortnight ago.

Be a tough task to take that side on over in Blackall.

5. Do you think the loss has instilled a stronger sense of desire to win this year?

I certainly hope so, we have to do it the hard way now; we know we have the side to get the job done.

Just the matter of doing it now.

Barcaldine will be no easy task, a team on the up full of confidence.

6. What will the team be working on going forward into the finals?

Holding the ball, we won’t win games of the ball handing away possession and completing at 50 per cent in our first 40min.

It comes back to bite us at the back end of games.

Response provided by Longreach/ I