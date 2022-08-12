Get keen for Tennis open

Ben Galea; Longreach Tennis Club President

Spread the word—the Longreach Men’s and Women’s Open Singles Tournament is on this weekend, and it’s ramping up to be one hell of a show!

Starting early Saturday morning, we have at least 12 men competing, including blokes from Hughenden, Barcaldine and Germany.

Based on recent performances, it’s anybody’s guess who’s going to come out on top—the calibre is that high!

For the women’s tournament, we don’t have the same numbers just yet, but fingers are crossed we get a few last-minute sign-ons to really make it a worthy challenge for the ladies.

If you know someone who should be playing, please, dig them in the ribs.

It’s only $20 to play, and in addition to the obvious glory of playing and potentially winning, there will be some great prizes available to our winners and runners-up.

To enter the comp, please email: tennislongreach@gmail.com

The BBQ will be fired up for lunch on Saturday and the canteen will be selling cold drinks all day, depending on numbers, we may also be playing on Sunday.

With hype building, we had a fantastic turnout at social tennis this Tuesday night – 20 people – all five courts full!

Each week, participants have the opportunity to play against a variety of skill levels across three different doubles matches.

It’s encouraging to see that our newer players have improved substantially in the several weeks they’ve been with us.

We were stoked to welcome even more new-comers this week, including some squash players (the conversion begins), a new nurse and a gentleman from Germany, the latter who is bringing some serious talent to the Open Men’s Singles Tournament this weekend—in fact, we might change the name to the Longreach International.

If you’re not playing this weekend, we’d still love to have you come spectate, grab a burger and cheer on any friends.

Should be a great weekend.

And don’t forget, our mixed and doubles tournaments will be coming up on 3/4 September—register now!