Major upset

Michael R Williams

At the beginning of the season, both this year’s grand finalists were unsure whether they were going to even field a team let alone make the grand final.

Yet after dirge and hard work, they have both managed to edge out competition favourites the Longreach/ Ilfracombe Tigers to make it to the big game.

Captain/ Coach Mannix Hunt said he was not phased when the club held the emergency meeting at the start of the season when the club was short players.

“We didn’t have that many numbers at the start, but when the season started going more people started wanting to play,” he said.

“It was only a matter of time.

“But it’s always a dream to be in the grand final.”

Mr Hunt said the Sandgoannas have a fairly well-sized team of 22 players now.

“My old man, he knew a bit about how this works,” he said.

“At the start of the year he said most clubs can struggle to generate numbers, but after a few games they [players] start to roll in.”

Mr Hunt said early difficulties were a motivation for the team.

“We just wanted to do our best,” he said.

“We wanted to win and we wanted to be in that grand final.

“The boys all dug deep and made it happen.”

Going into the semi-final, Mr Hunt said he knew his team were in with a chance.

“We weren’t either overconfident or under-confident going in,” he said.

“It’s just another game of footy.”

Going into the grand final Mr Hunt said he and his team will keep the same mindset.

“We’ve bonded really well as a team,” he said.

“I’m really proud of the boys.”