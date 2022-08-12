Survey: Ilfracombe Post Office

Michael R Williams

As the news the Ilfracombe Post Office has been put on the market for potential buys sets in, locals have expressed deep concerns.

When asked if locals would like to see the Post Office sold, only two locals voted yes.

And while the score improved when asked if they had confidence that Council would find an appropriate buyer to five, an overwhelming amount of locals were voted no.

Some locals went on to say that they didn’t believe Council had Ilfracombe’s best interests at heart.

“It’s not just a post office, it’s essential,” an anonymous local said.

A topic that came up often was the employment of long-time local, Di.

Bartender and backpacker, Reece Musson said Di was the reason he got up every morning and he would hate to see her lose her job.

In response, the Longreach Regional Council made sure to notify Ilfracombe locals that this is not a proposal to close the Ilfracombe Post Office.

“[It is an invitation for] expressions of interest from anyone interested in purchasing the post office business, land, and building, as a going concern,” a council spokesperson said.

“Council is in the process of preparing the documentation necessary to run an open and equitable Expressions of Interest process, including the setting of appropriate evaluation criteria.

“Once this documentation is finalised, the Expressions of Interest process will run for 21 days and will be widely promoted and advertised so as to attract as much interest as possible.

“The process will be open to all, and each confidential submission will be assessed against the criteria before any recommendation is made to Council.”

Council has committed to updating the community before any further decision is made.