Magpies into another grand final

Michael R Williams

You would be forgiven for thinking this year would be tough for the evidentially resilient Magpies.

For the beginning of this decade and much of the last, the Blackall Magpies have been in the grand final or have won it.

Yet, at the beginning of this year, they were at a crisis point, the team was struggling to find new blood to field a team.

And here they are, once again, in the grand final, setting up for the youngest team in the comp versus the oldest.

Club president Bevan Hauff said it was nothing new for the club to struggle to gain players.

“We had an emergency meeting at the start of the season and at one point we had made the decision we weren’t going to play,” he said.

“Then a couple of days later a few boys had a think about it and put their hands up.

“Now here we are—we knew we had the nucleus of a good side, but we didn’t want to start the season and have to pull out halfway.”

Mr Hauff said it was due to the experienced roster that his side continues to focus on defence.

“We’ve been on top of the tree for the last few years, and in those years we built our strategy around defence,” he said.

“Keep tackling and they can’t score.

“If you get your defence right you can nullify a lot of things.”

Mr Hauff said it was also a testament to his opposition who faced a similar start to the season.

“Barky comes with youth and that can make them unpredictable,” he said.

“Obviously we all know Barky has a few talented footballers.

“But we look after ourselves—make sure our defence is right and minimise mistakes, it’s not rocket science.”

Mr Hauff congratulated all the teams for a good competition.

“The gap between the top and the bottom isn’t as large as it once was,” he said.

“We’ve had some great clashes with Longreach.

“It’s all stemming well for football in the bush.”

Mr Hauff also wished a speedy recovery for central west football enthusiast Viv Johnson.